PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — It’s been known that “Hamilton” would be coming to Portland stage. Now we know when.

The ultra-popular Broadway play will be staging at the Keller Auditorium March 20-April 8 as part of the 2017-18 U.S. Bank Broadway in Portland season.

Being a subscriber might be the best way to get “Hamilton” tickets. Six-show packages are available by calling 503-241-1802 or buying online.

