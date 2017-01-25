Photos: 40th Anniversary of 1977 Blazers Championship

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been 40 years since the Portland Trail Blazers won their first and only NBA title, and to celebrate the anniversary, basketball greats from the championship team will be at the Moda Center on Wednesday.

Hall-of-Famer Bill Walton and former teammates Lionel Hollins, Bob Gross, Larry Steele, Johnny Davis, Dave Twardzik, Lloyd Neal, Corky Calhoun, Wally Walker and Robin Jones will be honored as the Blazers take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Moda Center.

40th Anniversary of Trail Blazers 1977 NBA Championship View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals, 1977. (AP Photo) The Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals, 1977. (AP Photo) The Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals, 1977. (AP Photo) Philadelphia 76ers Julius Erving (6) demonstrates his one-hand dunk shot in first NBA Championship final game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., May 23, 1977. Erving was top scorer in the game won by the Sixers, 107-101. (AP Photo) The Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals, 1977. (AP Photo) The Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals, 1977. (AP Photo) Portland Trail Blasers' Dave Twardzik, and 76ers' Doug Collins strike similar poses as they turn to chase loose ball Thursday night in second game of National Basketball Association championship playoff series at Philadelphia, May 26, 1977. (AP Photo) Philadelphia 76ers' Darrell Dawkins and Portland Trail Blazers' Maurice Lucas square off to trade punches late in the NBA playoff game in Philadelphia, May 26, 1977. Dawkins was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar) Philadelphia 76ers' Darrell Dawkins shoves Portland Trail Blazers' coach Jack Ramsay after Ramsay tried to break up a fight on the floor between Dawkins and several other Blazers, May 26, 1977, during the NBA playoffs in Philadelphia. Dawkins was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar) The Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals, 1977. (AP Photo) Maurice Lucas of the Trail Blazers hauls down a rebound as Philadelphia?s Darryl Dawkins battles for position during their NBA championship game in Portland on Sunday, May 29, 1977. Portland won 129-107. Lucas and Dawkins were tossed out of Thursday?s game in Philadelphia for fighting and were fined $2,500 each. (AP Photo/JV) The Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals, 1977. (AP Photo) The Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals, 1977. (AP Photo) Portland Trail Blazers' Lionel Hollins continues to dribble as he slips in front of 76ers' Henry Bibby late in game Friday night June 3, 1977, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy) The Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals, 1977. (AP Photo) Trail Blazers' Bill Walton goes high in the air to block a shot during Sunday's NBA campionship game with Philadelphia in Portland, June 6, 1977. The Trail Blazers won, 109-107, to capture the NBA title, Next to Walton is teammate Maurice Lucas (20), while 76ers' Julius Erving look on at left. (AP Photo) Trail Blazers' Bill Walton puts up a left handed hook as he gets two points despite the defensive efforts of Buffalo's Jim McDaniels during their NBA game in Portland, Ore., Oct. 25, 1977. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)