Photos: 40th Anniversary of 1977 Blazers Championship

Blazers championship players to be at Moda Center for Wednesday's game

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
The Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals, 1977. (AP Photo)
The Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals, 1977. (AP Photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been 40 years since the Portland Trail Blazers won their first and only NBA title, and to celebrate the anniversary, basketball greats from the championship team will be at the Moda Center on Wednesday.

Hall-of-Famer Bill Walton and former teammates Lionel Hollins, Bob Gross, Larry Steele, Johnny Davis, Dave Twardzik, Lloyd Neal, Corky Calhoun, Wally Walker and Robin Jones will be honored as the Blazers take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Moda Center.

40th Anniversary of Trail Blazers 1977 NBA Championship

Related Posts