PDX won’t be hurt much by ‘sanctuary cities’ budget cuts

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — President Trump is scheduled to sign an order cutting federal funds to so-called sanctuary cities on Wednesday. How much could that cost Portland, which has formally said it will not cooperate with federal authorities in cases where immigration status is the only issue?

The short answer is, not much.

According to figures from the city’s Office of Management and Finance, only 1.3 percent of Portland’s current budget came from federal or state sources. The office included state sources because some of that funding could have come from the federal government.

Despite the low percent of federal and state funds in the city’s budget, some programs would be hurt more than others. A review of specific grants shows much of the funding goes to the housing, police, transportation and emergency management bureaus.

The office says the city’s Fiscal Year 2015-16 budget was $3.7 billion. During that year, the city received just $48,923,517.28 in federal and state grants. And the figure was a little higher than usual because it includes more than $9 million in FEMA funds due to the declared “state of emergency” storm in 2015.

The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.

The full FY 2015-2016 budget can be seen here.