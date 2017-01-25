Officer injured while rescuing person from hotel fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A police officer was injured while working to rescue a person who was in a Portland hotel when a fire broke out Wednesday, officials said.

The fire was reported on the 4th floor of the Comfort Inn on NE 102nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard around 6:45 p.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

An officer with Portland Police Bureau arrived on the scene before firefighters and found a hotel manager struggling to get into a room. The officer forced the door open to the smoke-filled room and rescued the person inside, PF&R said.

Both the officer and the person inside the room were injured and taken to Emanuel Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

PF&R Chief Mike Myers commended the officer for his work.

“Protecting the residents of Portland is the priority of both Portland Police and Portland Fire & Rescue,” Myers said in a press release. “I made a promise to reduce fire deaths in the City of Portland and today I thanked a Portland Police officer for helping me keep that commitment. I thank him and I thank the firefighters who made sure he got the care and support he needed. We are in this together.”

