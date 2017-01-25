Lawsuit: Girl molested by Portland youth club volunteer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Boy and Girls Club of Metropolitan Portland faces a $1 million lawsuit alleging the organization failed to prevent a teen volunteer from molesting a 10-year-old girl.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday the lawsuit was filed this week over the alleged incident at an after-school Boys & Girls Club program at a Portland elementary school.

Attorney Barbara Long says school surveillance video caught the 13-year-old volunteer sexually abusing the girl in November.

She says police are also looking into reports that the teen abused two other children.

The lawsuit alleges the club failed to adequately supervise the boy and other teen volunteers and didn’t implement reasonable measures to prevent child abuse.

A representative from the Portland Boy & Girls Club declined to comment, saying the organization hadn’t seen the lawsuit.