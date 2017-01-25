LaVoy Finicum’s death, one year later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One year ago Thursday, LaVoy Finicum and 7 other militia members drove away from the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and headed toward John Day for a community meeting.

Along the way, authorities from the FBI and the Oregon State Police intercepted the 2-car caravan along Hwy 395 that included brothers Ammon and Ryan Bundy. The Bundys, in the second car, stopped and surrendered.

Finicum, driving the lead vehicle, stopped for minutes. No one in that vehicle surrendered. Then Finicum stepped on the gas and tried to get past the blockade. Instead, he drove off the left side of the road into a snowbank, almost hitting 2 agents positioned at the blockade.

He got out of the car, reached across his body into his jacket — where he was known to keep a gun — and was shot to death by law officials.

Authorities concluded the officers were justified because they thought Finicum was going for his pistol. But at least one FBI Hostage Rescue Team operator fired two shots at Finicum’s vehicle — shots that were not disclosed during the investigation.

In March, the inspector general of the U.S. Justice Department began investigating possible FBI misconduct and whether there was a cover-up. The inspector general’s office declined to discuss the investigation last week. The U.S. attorney’s office in Portland said it was ongoing.

On the first anniversary of his death on January 26, 2016, LaVoy Finicum’s widow Jeanette plans to hold a community meeting in John Day.

Speakers are slated to talk about the Constitution, property rights and other issues.

“It is the anniversary of my husband’s death. We want to continue with his mission,” Jeanette Finicum told The Associated Press. “The people within counties and states should decide how to use those properties, not the federal government.”

