Feds seek 11 year sentence for child sex offender

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A twice-convicted sex offender could be sentenced to nearly 11.5 years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

In 2014, law enforcement started an investigation into people who were using certain websites to pass along child porn, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors allege that Jody Esperanza exchanged emails with someone he believed was a minor girl. He sent her pictures of his penis and requested that she send naked pictures.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Esperanza’s residence and found multiple electronic devices. A search of those devices turned up about 1,000 images of child porn and 60 videos of child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Esperanza was arrested in Nov. 2014 and has remained in custody ever since.

He pled guilty to one count of possession of child porn on September 14, 2016.

“[Esperanza] actively sought out new images of child pornography by encouraging someone who he thought was a minor to take pictures of herself,” according to court documents. “In exchange for the pictures, he told her he would stop sending her pictures of his penis.”

The government also believes that a lifetime of supervisor is warranted.

KOIN 6 News will update this story once the formal sentencing is complete.