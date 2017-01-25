Ex-massage therapist sentenced on sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The former massage therapist who inappropriately touched at least 8 women during their sessions will spend 2 years in jail.

Benjamin Thomas Collura pleaded guilty to 3 counts of 3rd-degree sexual abuse and one count of 2nd-degree sexual abuse.

As part of the plea agreement, Collura will not be able to practice massage therapy until at least 2022. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

The investigation began in February 2016 after police received a tip Collura sexually abused a massage client at a Southwest Portland spa.

The first complaint revealed that a 31-year-old woman told police she had received a massage at the River’s Edge Hotel & Spa when Collura sexually abused her during the massage.

During the investigation, detectives learned Collura had worked at 2 Massage Envy locations between 2010 and 2013, one in John’s Landing in Southwest Portland and one in the Lloyd District in Northeast Portland.

Collura was arrested on March 9, 2016 by detectives assigned to the Portland Police Bureau Sex Crimes Unit.

As part of the agreement with prosecutors, Collura will not be allowed to enter River’s Edge Hotel & Spa or Massage Envy locations.

Multnomah County deputy district attorney Jeff Auxier commended the victims for coming forward in the case.

Multnomah County Victims’ Assistance Program provides support during the reporting of sexual assaults

The Portland Police Bureau collaborates with government agencies and community organizations that provide access to advocacy services to victims of sexual assaults. A victim may be accompanied by a sexual assault advocate or other appropriate support person during the reporting process and/or criminal investigation. * Multnomah County Victims’ Assistance Program: Provides support during the reporting of sexual assaults and referrals to victim services and resources: 503-988-3222. * Portland Women’s Crisis Line (PWCL): Provides access to advocacy services, including confidential peer support, information and referrals to community resources: 24 hour crisis line: 503-235-5333, or 1-888-235-5333. * Project UNICA – (Proyecto UNICA): Provides access to advocacy services for Spanish-speaking survivors of domestic and sexual violence. 24 hour crisis line: 503-232-4448, or 1-888-232-4448.