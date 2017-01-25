Disaster declaration for Oregon counties after storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration Wednesday in Josephine and Lane Counties following severe winter storms from December 14-17.
Federal funds will be made available to state, tribal and certain local governments and nonprofits involved in repairs or “replacement of facilities damaged” during the storm, the White House said in a press release.
Other designations may be made as the state continues to assess the damages.
Snow day December 14, 2016
Snow day December 14, 2016 x
