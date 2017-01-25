Creswell school officials caught mocking students

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Two Willamette Valley school administrators are under fire after text messages in which they mocked students were made public.

The Register-Guard reported Wednesday that Creswell High School Principal Andy Bracco and Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Jordan Osborn were caught texting each other about students. One text made fun of a student’s weight. Another suggested a former student was doing drugs.

The text conversation occurred on Jan. 13 during a Creswell basketball game at Pleasant Hill High School. A person in the stands took a photograph over Osborn’s shoulder of the texts to Bracco on his phone.

District Superintendent Todd Hamilton confirmed that the copies of the text were between Osborn and Bracco.

In an email sent to Creswell High School families Monday, the two administrators apologized for their comments.