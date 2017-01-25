Longtime Blazers courtside fan recalls ’77 title

Related Coverage Photos: 40th Anniversary of 1977 Blazers Championship

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A memorable photograph depicts what could arguably be described as one of the most memorable moments in Trail Blazer history.

It shows the fight in Game 2 of Portland’s 1977 championship series that vaulted the Blazers to the championship. Longtime fan Paul Knauls saw it in person

.

“I was trying to get out of there because it is not a pleasant experience when all those Philadelphia fans get angry,” said Knauls.

For nearly 30 years, Knauls has been courtside to see the Blazers from their start. He was there to watch up close as the Blazers won the 1977 championship. His presence court side at Blazer games became legendary.

The bar Knauls owned, Geneva’s Restaurant & Lounge, was a popular watering hole for Blazer players and fans. He vibrantly remembers the day the championship came to Portland.

“They’d come by and eat. It was the best time [with] Dr. J or Oscar Robertson sitting in your restaurant,” said Knauls.

Dave Twardczik and Johnny Davis are in Portland for the anniversary of that championship win. The celebration at the Moda Center will include stars on the team with great memory of the moment in the Coliseum the Blazers won it all.

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at the Moda Center. The ceremony will take place at halftime.