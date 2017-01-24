Video: Driver fails to stop before 2-car crash

POLK CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-car crash caused by a driver who allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign Wednesday was caught on video, Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Hwy 223E at Rickreall Road.

Frank Lund, 59, was driving a Chevrolet 2500 pickup that was pulling a travel trailer on Ellendale Road when 27-year-old Justin Yarbrough failed to stop his white GMV Envoy at a stop sign, causing Lund to crash right into him, deputies said.

Good Samaritans pulled Yarbrough to safety through the passenger window before the car caught fire. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lund had a GPS unit inside of his pickup with a forward facing dash camera that captured the crash, according to deputies. He gave the footage to authorities in the hopes that it would remind drivers to slow down and be aware on the roads.

Yarbrough was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device and careless driving.