Prowling cougars kill pets, chickens in La Pine

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Cougars prowling through a community in Central Oregon have killed two pets and 12 chickens as a high snowpack makes it difficult for them to catch their usual prey.

Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday they killed three of the predatory cats a day earlier in La Pine and are tracking at least one more.

Cougar tracks have been seen in several backyards and on decks in the community south of Bend. A dog and a cat have been killed.

A woman at the Corner Store in La Pine near the cougar incidents said over the phone that people are afraid.

State wildlife officials urged La Pine residents to not leave their pets outside unaccompanied.