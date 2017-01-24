Oregon rejects gillnet fishing ban on Columbia River

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon officials have declined to ban gillnetting outright, putting the state at odds with neighboring Washington when it comes to managing protected salmon and steelhead.

The Daily Astorian reports that the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 4-3 Friday against banning gillnetting in the main channel of the Lower Columbia River. Commercial and recreational anglers have argued for years over who should be allowed to catch how much of seasonal salmon runs and which fishing methods should be used.

The commission heard more than six hours of testimony from those groups and staff reports on the issue.

Astoria gillnetters spoke of generations of businesses and family fortunes that would be at risk if a ban passed. Recreational anglers said gillnetting takes fish indiscriminately and can’t differentiate between wild and hatchery fish.