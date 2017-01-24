Man arrested for stealing from unlocked Garden Home cars

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday for stealing from several unlocked cars in the Garden Home neighborhood.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Dylan Goetz was found slumped over behind the wheel of a car around 8 a.m. Monday. A concerned citizen called police to check on him.

Officers arrived and found stolen property inside the car with him. The items belonged to area residents.

Goetz is charged with theft I and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Officials say some of the stolen goods have been returned to their owners but they are still seeking additional victims. Call 503-629-0111 if you have information about the investigation.