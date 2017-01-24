Look: 2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” on Tuesday landed a record-tying 14 nominations to the Academy Awards, which fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees following two straight years of “OscarsSoWhite” backlash.

“La La Land” matched “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever, earning nods for best picture, stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its jazz-infused songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Isabelle Huppert, shown arriving at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 8, 2017, has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in "Elle." (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Ruth Negga, shown arriving at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California, has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in "Loving." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Natalie Portman, shown arriving at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in "Jackie." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Emma Stone, shown posing for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film "La La Land," has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in the film. (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Meryl Streep, shown posing in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, has been nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Florence Foster Jenkins." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)