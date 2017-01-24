Look: 2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” on Tuesday landed a record-tying 14 nominations to the Academy Awards, which fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees following two straight years of “OscarsSoWhite” backlash.
“La La Land” matched “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever, earning nods for best picture, stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its jazz-infused songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.
2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress
2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress x
Latest Galleries
-
Bodies found in rubble of Hubbard house fire
-
Brazil therapy dogs
-
Top Oregon Photos of 2016
-
Remembering Debbie Reynolds 1932-2016
-
Remembering Carrie Fisher 1956-2016
-
Pet Walk
-
500 enjoy Christmas meal at Union Gospel Mission
-
Nico Serra’s new GRIT Freedom Chair
-
Top Pet Walk Forecast 2016
-
Jack Hardy’s 99th birthday