Look: 2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actor

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” on Tuesday landed a record-tying 14 nominations to the Academy Awards, which fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees following two straight years of “OscarsSoWhite” backlash.

“La La Land” matched “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever, earning nods for best picture, stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its jazz-infused songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

