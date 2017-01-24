Look: 2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actor

Whether fairly or not, the nominations were seen as a test for the revamped film academy

Published: Updated:
Casey Affleck poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for "Manchester by the Sea" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” on Tuesday landed a record-tying 14 nominations to the Academy Awards, which fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees following two straight years of “OscarsSoWhite” backlash.

“La La Land” matched “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever, earning nods for best picture, stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its jazz-infused songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actor