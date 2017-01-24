Keizer mom indicted on more charges after son’s death

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman charged in the strangulation death of her 12-year-old son has been indicted on additional charges of murder by abuse and criminal mistreatment for the alleged abuse of another child.

The Statesman Journal reported 38-year-old Amy Marie Robertson was charged with aggravated murder last week.

A Marion County grand jury indicted Robertson on the new charges Monday.

The indictment alleges Robertson committed murder by abuse when she caused the death of Caden Berry on Jan. 13. It also says she knowingly caused physical injury to her 14-year-old son on two occasions from 2015 to 2016.

The grand jury heard testimony from Robertson’s surviving son, police, neighbors of the family and a medical examiner.

Robertson was arrested after her youngest son was found unresponsive under a blanket at her Keizer home.

An autopsy revealed he was strangled.