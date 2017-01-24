Hillsboro’s Laika gets Oscar nods for ‘Kubo’

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Laika, the Hillsboro animation company with the stop-motion Midas tourch, received more Oscar nominations Tuesday for their latest film, “Kubo and the Two Strings.”

In the movie, “A young boy named Kubo must locate a magical suit of armor worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past,” IMDB said.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film also features the talents of Charlize Theron, Ralph Fiennes, Rooney Mara, George Takei and Matthew McConaughey.

It opened August 19 to critical acclaim and was nominated for 2 Academy Awards, Best Animated Feature and Visual Effects.

This year, the other nominees for Best Animated Feature are ”Moana,” ”My Life as a Zucchini,” ”The Red Turtle,” ”Zootopia.”

In Visual Effects, the other nominees are “Deepwater Horizon,” “Doctor Strange,” “The Jungle Book,” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

It’s not the first Oscar dance for Laika.

In 2015, “The Boxtrolls,” received the Oscar nod for Best Animated Feature. It’s a familiar accomplishment for the local studio, which burst onto the scene in 2009 with the production of “Coraline,” followed not long after by “ParaNorman” in 2012.

Both of those movies gained critical acclaim and were Oscar nominees.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.