‘Good to put a human face’ to Obamacare repeal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mary Graham is a wife and working mother who is one of the millions of Americans concerned about what will happen if the Affordable Care Act — Obamacare — is repealed.

Her concern is more rooted in reality than in philosophy, though. She has a rare blood disorder, Hereditary Angioedema (HAE), that makes different parts of her body swell.

“My intestines will swell up, my hands, my feet, my knees, any part of your body will just swell up to insane amounts and it stays that way,” Graham told KOIN 6 News. “It’s like getting a terrible bee sting basically for 4 or 5 days.”

HAE is a lifelong condition that needs to be treated throughout a person’s life. The 32-year-old Milwaukie resident has had hospital stays, doctor visits, IV infusions, home health nurses and other medical treatments throughout her life.

Republican senators Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins said Monday they’ll propose legislation that lets states keep former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul or opt for a new program providing trimmed-down coverage.

President Trump has said he wants to keep some of the Obama overhaul’s consumer protections, like requiring insurers to cover people with pre-existing medical problems.

“So you’ve got a lot of expenses adding up and it doesn’t matter if it’s a short period or long period of time, at some point in time you’re going to end up capping out,” she said. “Then you have no access to your medication at all, which is a terrifying thought.”

Graham is currently in a clinical trial for a drug that seems to show promise, but it’s not yet approved and the trial continues.

Some patients, she said, only have a few attacks each year. But she said she suffers 40-50 attacks regularly.

“If I don’t have my medication,” she said, “I’m essentially a disabled person.”

She’s afraid that if the ACA is repealed, 2 things will directly affect her: she might not get insurance because of her pre-existing condition and a cap on insurance payouts would once again take effect.

Graham said she needs her medication every 72 hours to prevent the attacks. “The time frame I have to be able to have access to my medication is very short if everything (insurance coverage) ends up capping out.”

As Republicans in the White House, Senate and House move down the path to repeal Obamacare, Mary Graham would like to at least see elements of the current plan kept in place.

“To keep no lifetime cap, the pre-existing condition clause — that’s huge — and then kids, until you’re 26, being insured (on parents’ policy) because kids are staying at home longer.”

More than 20 million Americans now have access to health care under the Affordable Care Act. Graham said it’s important for people like her to speak out.

“It’s good to put a human face to this,” she told KOIN 6 News. “I think health care is not a privilege, it’s a right for people. I think it’s very important that everyone is covered and adequately covered.”

Congress has approved the first step toward dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law. The House approved the budget by a near party-line 227-198 vote. The Senate approved the measure. But the real work of repealing still lies ahead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.