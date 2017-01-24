(AP) — Behind the headlines at the Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, there were some special achievements.

Here are Fun Facts to Know and Yell about the Oscars (answers below):

1. “La La Land” tied the record for Oscar nominations held by “All About Eve” (1950) and “Titanic” (1997). How many?

2. “La La Land” became the first musical with original music and story to receive a best picture nomination since 1979 and the second since 1945. What were the other 2 films?

3. Matt Damon, who earned a nod as a producer of “Manchester by the Sea,” became only the third person to get nominations in the acting, writing and best picture categories. Who are the others?

4. This actor, who starred, directed and co-produced “Fences,” becomes the seventh person to receive acting and best picture nominations for the same film, joining Warren Beatty, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper. Who is the actor?

5. Meryl Streep extended her lead as the most nominated performer with her 20th nomination. How many has she won?

6. This documentary with a running time of 7 hours and 47 minutes, became the longest film ever nominated for an Academy Award. What’s the documentary?

7. Kevin O’Connell (“Hacksaw Ridge”) and Andy Nelson (“La La Land”), , were tied for the most cumulative nominations in the Sound Mixing category since nominations began going to individuals in 1961. How many?

Answers:

1. “La La Land” earned 14 Oscar nominations

2. “All That Jazz” and “Anchors Aweigh”

3. The others are Warren Beatty and George Clooney.

4. Denzel Washington starred in, directed and produced “Fences”

5. Meryl Streep has won 3 Oscars

6. “O.J.: Made in America”

7. Each has 21 nominations for sound mixing