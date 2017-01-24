Elusive car theft suspect wanted on several warrants

MARION CO., Ore. (KOIN) — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Salem man with several warrants out for his arrest who allegedly dumped a stolen car Sunday night.

Levi Read, 27, was being chased by deputies when he ditched the car near Portland Road NE near Labish Village, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe he was armed with a shotgun at the time.

Deputies went back to the same area Monday night after someone reported seeing Read, but they weren’t able to find him. They did, however, find the shotgun he was believed to be carrying during Sunday night’s chase, the sheriff’s office said.

Over summer, Read allegedly ran over a deputy’s foot while fleeing in a car.

He is described as a white man, 6′ tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Read has outstanding felony warrants out for his arrest on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police and assaulting a public safety officer.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 503.588.5032.

Send anonymous tips to 847411 and type “TipMCSO” before your message.