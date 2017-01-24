Debt forces Eugene Opera to suspend 2016-17 season

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The Eugene Opera has canceled the rest of its season because of debt.

The Register-Guard reports poor ticket sales to the opera’s most recent production contributed to a $165,000 shortfall.

Eugene Opera General Director Mark Beudert says the nonprofit will focus on fundraising for now, and he’s confident it won’t have to file for bankruptcy or shut down.

As of mid-January, the opera owed $105,000 more to singers, chorus members, production and other paid contractors than the organization had cash on hand. The arts group has also fully drawn a $60,000 line of credit.

The opera has suspended production of two shows, “West Side Story” and “La Tragedie de Carmen,” that were planned for the first half of 2017.