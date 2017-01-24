Confirmed: Kroeker family of 5 died violently

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined the 5 people found inside a Hubbard home ravaged by fire were the Kroeker family who died in a murder-suicide.
Keith and Erin Kroeker and their 3 kids, Leia, Luke and Braedon, lived in the home that was intentionally set on fire on January 3. It took days for investigators to find the bodies because the intense heat from the blaze kept authorities from searching the rubble.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. January 3 in the 18000 block of Fobert Road NE. Three separate structures were on fire — a house, a detached garage and shed, none very close together. Because all 3 structures were burning, investigators deemed the fire “suspicious”.
The next day, investigators ruled the fires were arson.
On January 6, the Marion County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Friday that all 3 children and Keith Kroeker, 42, died of gunshot wounds to the head. Erin Kroeker, 39, died of blunt force trauma to the head.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains open but is “specifically focused” on murder-suicide.
Bodies found in rubble of Hubbard house fire
