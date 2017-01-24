Beaverton schools announce plans to make up snow days

Related Coverage Many schools close for 9th snow day of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beaverton School District had a total of 9 snow days over the last 2 months, and now officials have announced their plans to make up those lost days.

The school has 2 inclement weather days built into its current academic calendar.

After speaking with the school district’s teachers’ association, officials decided to restore 6 instructional days for students and extend the first semester by one week. The first semester will end on February 10 instead of February 3, the school said.

The table below shows the reflected changes:

“It is important to note that eliminating critical time for teachers to participate in professional development, meet with students and parents and assess student progress has been a painful decision, as it also impacts the quality of instruction for our students and communication with parents. Report cards will be sent home later than normal. Schools will not provide conference times at the elementary and middle school levels. High school students will have full days during finals’ weeks, as these days will be student contact days for the remainder of the school year.” – Beaverton School District