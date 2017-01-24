Beaverton offers some help for late water bills

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Beaverton is offering to help customers with January and February water bills.

The city is offering modified plans for customers who lost wages due to winter weather.

Customers can be put on a payment plan, late fees may be waived, and the time to be pay in full can be extended if customers stay on track on their new payment plan.

Anyone wishing to contact the city to make extended payment arrangements should contact the City’s Finance Department at 503-526-2257.