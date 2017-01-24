Audit finds email misconduct in Multnomah Co health dept

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County dodged a bullet when an employee wrongly forwarded private emails to a public server.

During a recent audit, officials with Multnomah County discovered that a Health Department employee was automatically forwarding work emails to a personal Gmail account.

“The county immediately started an investigation,” said Julie Sullivan-Springhetti spokeswoman for the Health Department.

She said the audit determined some of the information that was being forwarded potentially contained HIPPA protected information, including health record numbers and diagnostic codes.

“It did not include a social security number, a phone number or any personal address,” said Sullivan-Springhetti.

The county questioned the employee who told them that the auto-forward feature was set up so the employee could save county contact information for future job references.

“There is no indication that the employee intended to automatically forward other types of information,” said Sullivan-Springhetti.

Still, the county worked with Google to shut down the personal email account. They also had Google confirm that the data remained encrypted.

A deep search Gmail account, according to the county, revealed that none of the forwarded emails had been opened.

“Every email in that account was unread,” said Sullivan-Springhetti.

The county said it has policies and workflows in place so they will be immediately notified if something like this happens again.