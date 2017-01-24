Airbnb will limit PDX property owners to one listing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Airbnb will start limiting property owners in Portland to just one listing on their service, the company said on Tuesday.

In a memo to city officials, Airbnb said it was launching a new policy called “One Host, One Home” in Portland to help with “unwanted commercial activity” listed on its service.

The new policy will go into effect on January 30, and it’ll limit advertising listings to just one singular address.

“Hosts will only be permitted to post listings at one unique address on our platform in the City of Portland,” the company said.

Property owners that feel they have a legitimate reason to list more than one residence can request exemptions that’ll be reviewed by Airbnb staff.

“We hope our new One Host, One Home product demonstrates our strong commitment to working with city leaders to protect long-term housing stock while allowing everyday people to make ends meet by sharing the homes in which they live,” Airbnb said.

In October 2016, a report from ECONorthwest (commissioned by Airbnb) found the home listing service has only a small impact on Portland’s housing crisis. The report concluded that entire home units rented out full time make up less than 0.03% of housing units in the city.

This all comes after Portland’s Bureau of Development Services vowed to get touch on Airbnb hosts who don’t follow local laws.