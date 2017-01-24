Accused classic car restoration scammer faces charges

Related Coverage Classic car lovers pay $85K for undone restorations

CLARK CO., Wash. (KOIN) — Prosecutors are taking action against a Vancouver man accused of taking thousands of dollars from veterans who hired him to restore their classic cars.

A KOIN 6 New investigation from July 2016 found at least 8 victims had suffered a combined loss of more than $85,000 after responding to Josh Evan’s Craigslist ad for restoration body work.

Evans, who claimed to be a veteran himself, promised to help his customers by giving them a good deal. Several victims said Evans promised to pay them back thousands of dollars he owed them, but never did.

Not one customer said they saw their car restored completely.

Carl Lange said he lost more than $50,000 for work that was supposed to be done on his Chevy coupe. Now a Clark County prosecutor is accusing Evans of stealing from Lange and writing bad checks.

Evans is charged with first-degree theft and unlawful issuance of bank checks.

He is scheduled to go on trial in mid-March.