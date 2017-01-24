4 plans to upgrade PPS schools on the table

Related Coverage Portland Public Schools’ chief of staff resigns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No decision has yet been made, but the Portland Public School Board is about to narrow its choices on how to repair, replace and upgrade several schools.

There are 4 options, but one that may be keyed on is a plan to build a new Lincoln High School that could be several stories high.

Across the river, another option is to replace the closed-down Kellogg Middle School with a new school on the property. Some neighbors said that would be far better than the closed building they’ve had for years.

Modernizing Benson and Madison schools is also under discussion.

All 4 choices include spending millions on health and safety improvements at all schools, dealing with lead paint and lead in the water.

Before any decision is made, the public will be able to voice their opinions.