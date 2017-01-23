Who doesn’t like pie?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mmmmmmmmmmmm. Pie.

Each January 23 is National Pie Day, so designated by the American Pie Council.

According to the National Day Calendar, the first pies appeared around 9500 BC in the Egyptian Neolithic period or New Stone Age. And they were just as tasty then.

Who hasn’t cherished that last savory bite of a pie with just the right amount of whipped cream and/or ice cream? And who hasn’t laughed at least once or twice when someone gets a pie in the face?

When Barack Obama was campaigning in 2008, he extolled the virtues of sweet potato pie 15 times in one minute, as captured by Chris Barrett from Powerhouse Pictures:

So, celebrate the pie on this day — whatever kind of pie you like!