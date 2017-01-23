What is the ‘Global Gag Rule’ on abortion?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In one of his first executive orders, President Donald Trump reinstated a policy on Monday that prohibits any foreign health provider that receives U.S. funding from discussing abortion as a family planning method.

The Mexico City Policy, otherwise known as the Global Gag Rule, was enacted by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. Since then, presidents have played political volleyball by reinstating and rescinding the policy early on in their terms. President Barack Obama most recently rescinded the Global Gag Rule in 2009.

But even with the policy in place once again, America will continue providing funds for family planning services in developing nations around the world.

In 2016, the U.S. allocated $607.5 million for international family planning assistance.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, that funding provides 27 million women and couples around the world with contraceptive services and supplies. It helps avert 6 million unintended pregnancies, in addition to keeping 2.3 million woman from having unsafe, induced abortions. Health organizations that receive U.S. family planning funds are responsible for preventing 11,000 maternal deaths.

But just like here at home, no U.S. dollars may ever be used to directly fund abortion services in any of the countries that benefit from this type of aid.

The Global Gag Rule threatens to cut funding to any organization that discusses abortion options or provides legal abortion services with money from other sources.

With the policy reinstated, the Center for Health and Gender Equality says organizations that have been receiving U.S. family planning funds have 2 options:

Accept U.S. family planning funds and be prohibited from providing abortion counseling, referrals, or even advocacy efforts and from providing abortions outside of the 3 exceptions (rape, incest and life endangerment). Refuse U.S. family planning funds and attempt to secure alternative sources of funding in order to keep health clinics open, continue providing a range of sexual and reproductive health services to clients, and continue advocating for law reforms to reduce unsafe abortion.

When George W. Bush became president in 2001, he stated that he was reviving the Global Gag Rule in the belief that “it will make abortion more rare.”

But scientific studies on the impact of the policy actually suggest the opposite.

A Stanford University study showed abortion rates in sub-Saharan African countries increased significantly in the years after the Global Gag Rule was reinstated in 2001.

“[The Global Gag Rule’s] only impact on abortion has been to make the procedure more likely and unsafe,” according to a Guttmacher Institute policy review.

Under the Global Gag Rule, any organization that continues providing patients with information related to abortion and abortion services is no longer eligible for U.S. aid, even though American dollars never pay for abortions themselves.

A loss in U.S. funding can cause health clinics to close, and leave women and girls around the world without access to contraception and safe family planning services.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., the only woman on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, previously told Foreign Policy she has been planning a legislative response to the reinstatement of the Global Gag Rule.

The National Right to Life Committee, on the other hand, applauded the decision.

“We applaud President Trump for putting an end to taxpayer funding of groups that promote the killing of unborn children in developing nations,” NRLC president Carol Tobias said. “Today’s executive action by President Trump will get the U.S. out of the business of international abortion advocacy under the guise of family planning.”