GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Students at Springwater Trail High School in Gresham were evacuated Monday morning because of “an unknown smell.”

The high school students were moved to the gymnasium at nearby Hogan Cedars Elementary. Around 9 a.m., the high schoolers were sent home for the day.

A crew from Northwest Natural Gas is at the scene.

