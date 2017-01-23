Suspect in November riots arrested for vandalism, assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect wanted for his alleged role in Portland’s anti-Trump riots in November 2016 was arrested Monday, according to police.

Samuel Kusaj, 20, was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at his Southeast Portland residence. Officers found him after an extensive investigation and tips from the community, including anonymously-shared photos.

Kusaj is accused of vandalizing the Broadway Toyota in Northeast Portland, Bank of America and Chase Bank in the Pearl District. He’s also accused of assault.

He is charged with third-degree rioting and 3 counts of first-degree criminal mischief. He will be arraigned in Multnomah County Court on Tuesday.