Stephen Colbert will host the 2017 Emmys

The annual awards show honoring the best in television will take place on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles

The Associated Press Published:
In this Aug. 10, 2015, file photo, Stephen Colbert participates in "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" segment of the CBS Summer TCA Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Colbert may not respect much of what Donald Trump says, but he does admire the Republican's ability to craft a message that many voters are responding to. "There is a populism to Trump that I find very appealing," Colbert said on an interview to be shown on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Dec. 27. "And its only this: the party elders want him to go away, but the people have decided that hes not going to." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert will host the annual Emmy Awards telecast, this year to be shown on his home network of CBS.

Colbert is host of the “Late Show” on CBS, and the former host of Comedy Central’s “Colbert Report.” In talking about hosting the 69th Emmy telecast, Colbert made sly reference to the Trump administration’s unprovable assertion that Trump’s inauguration was the most watched ever.

Said Colbert: “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe.”