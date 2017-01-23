Sick of winter weather in Portland? This is your week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Portlanders sick of winter weather, this week’s forecast is looking good.

No major weather events are coming up this week like the Rose City saw during the past month.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build for the Pacific Northwest, meaning drier weather for this week.

Temperatures will remain mostly in the mid-40s with a chance for some spotty showers on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Then, the week will wrap up on a sunny note.

