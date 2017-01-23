Sheriff: Deputy tried to kill woman he was defrauding

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in southwest Florida tried to kill a woman he had been defrauding.

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight told reporters Monday that 46-year-old Deputy Frankie Bybee had befriended the victim, a 79-year-old Sarasota woman, while responding to a service call in October.

Knight said when the woman entrusted Bybee with her dog, the deputy sold the dog through Craigslist.

Knight said Bybee was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after the deputy’s fingerprint was found on checks totaling $65,000 that the victim said had been fraudulently signed.

Days later, Knight said Bybee attempted to kill the woman by forcing her to take pills, CBS News reports. He allegedly tried to cover up her death by leaving the door from her house to the garage open with the car running, filling the home with carbon monoxide.

Bybee was held without bail on attempted murder and other charges. Jail records didn’t show whether he had an attorney.