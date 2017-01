PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed when their car went over an embankment on Barbur Boulevard just south of Capitol Hwy Monday, fire officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team was sent to the scene. Crews reported one person died in the serious crash and no one else was injured.

Barbur Boulevard is closed from Terwilliger Boulevard to Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy.

