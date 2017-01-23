Protesters: Fire police chief or we’ll shut city down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What started as a peaceful protest following President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday ended with police using flash bangs and pepper spray against demonstrators who were attempting to walk onto local bridges.

Police said their actions were in response to protesters who threw “rocks, bottles, flares and unknown liquids,” at officers dressed in riot gear.

But some of those who participated in the anti-Trump protest disagree, telling KOIN 6 News it was police who incited the violence.

“Everywhere we went, they started assaulting us with flash bang grenades with gas canisters, with rubber bullets,” Jacob Bureros with Direct Action Alliance said. “They created a confrontation where there didn’t need to be a confrontation and a lot of people got hurt because of it.”

Now, Bureros and others with Direct Action Alliance are calling on Mayor Ted Wheeler to fire Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman. The group is threatening unrest in the city on Wednesday if nothing changes by Tuesday night.

“A decentralized, citywide occupation of squares, shutting down bridges, shutting down intersections, whatever it may be,” Bureros said. “And it’s going to last for a very long time until the city takes responsibility for what happened that night.”

On Saturday, KOIN 6 News spoke with Wheeler who was in the emergency ops center during the protest, listening to communications and watching the scene unfold.

“Based on the info I had [Friday]… I think police acted appropriately,” Wheeler said.

The Women’s March on Portland the morning after the inauguration protest was a much different story — organizers for the permitted event worked with police ahead of time to make plans and determine an effective route.

No arrests were made during that march.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the mayor’s office regarding Direct Action’s Alliance demand to fire Chief Marshman, but did not receive a response as of Monday night.