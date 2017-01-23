Portland Public Schools chief of staff resigns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The chief of staff at Portland Public Schools has resigned, leaving another high-level opening in a district trying to make a comeback from a lead crisis.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Amanda Whalen worked in the district for the past 13 years and in the chief of staff role since 2012.

Interim superintendent Bob McKean was hired in August after the lead crisis prompted the ouster of superintendent Carole Smith.

The district’s top lawyer, another veteran employee, has also left.

McKean announced Whalen’s departure and told the newspaper she was not forced out. Whalen said in an email that the decision to leave was hard because she cares deeply about the mission and people in the district.

Her last day is Feb. 10.

District administrator Sascha Perrins will serve as interim chief of staff.