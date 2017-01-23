Police use spike strips to catch alleged car thief

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Sheriff’s deputies reportedly used spike strips Monday to catch a 21-year-old suspect accused of stealing a woman’s car in Hillsboro.

Reports of the robbery at Baseline Road and 8th Avenue first came in around 6:10 p.m., according to Hillsboro Police Dept.

Officers were told a 28-year-old woman was getting into her 2016 Subaru when a man approached her and allegedly told her to “get out of the car,” police said.

The victim reportedly said she was afraid, so she complied.

The suspect, later identified as Alexis Barajas-Alfaro, fled the scene.

Officers spotted the car near Cornell Road and Brookwood Street, but lost sight of it. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies later saw it on Hwy 26 eastbound. Police said Barajas-Alfaro was driving at a high rate of speed when he went over spike strips on the roadway, which flattened the car’s tires.

Barajas-Alfaro fled from the car, but deputies took him into custody in the center median on Hwy 26 near Bethany Boulevard, according to police.

He is lodged in Washington County Jail on charges of robbery, unlawful use of a vehicle, elude, reckless driving and reckless endangering.