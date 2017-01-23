NASA releases video of ‘landing’ on Pluto

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The imagined landing of a spacecraft on Pluto is now in a video released a few days ago by NASA.

“A Colorful ‘Landing’ on Pluto” consists of more than 100 images taken by the New Horizons spacecraft over a 6-week span during the summer 2015 approach to Pluto.

The imagined landing took place on the shoreline of Pluto’s informally named Sputnik Planitia.

New Horizons didn’t really land on Pluto, though.

After a 9.5-year voyage covering more than three billion miles, New Horizons flew through the Pluto system on July 14, 2015, coming within 7,800 miles of Pluto.