Man convicted of having .50 caliber machine gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man could face up to 10 years in federal prison after being convicted of unlawfully possessing a machine gun that could fire between 550 and 650 rounds per minute.

Michael Ray Emry, 54, will be sentenced in April.

As KOIN 6 News originally reported, federal agents executed a search warrant on Emry’s trailer in John Day and found a Browning M2 machine gun. Records show that the serial number had been destroyed.

Emry reportedly told investigators that he had stolen the machine gun from a man in Idaho and that he had removed the serial number prior to bringing it to Oregon.