Ex-wife admits guilt in murder-for-hire plot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 58-year-old woman who was motivated in a murder-for-hire plot against her ex-husband after the two got into a property dispute pleaded guilty Monday.

Pamela Jean Gygi faces 15 years in prison after admitting to the murder-for-hire plot to kill her ex-husband, Dean Hamill.

Records show Gygi and Hamill divorced in December 2014. As part of the divorce, Hamill was ordered to take out a $150,000 life insurance policy and Gygi was named the sole beneficiary.

In June 2015, Hamill contacted police in Utah and told officers he was approached by a person who ultimately became a cooperating witness in the case. That witness told Hamill his ex-wife, Gygi, had hired the witness to kill him.

That same month, the witness in the case met with Gygi on her property in Westlake, Oregon and was equipped with an audio recorder. During the meeting Gygi reportedly said she had 2 guns that were untraceable.

About a month later, the two met again and Gygi made statements that it might not be a good idea to use a vehicle in the plot because Hamill may not die.

The witness told FBI agents Gygi gave the informant $600, promised the title to a 2005 Dodge, promised Hamill’s online business and promised a residence in California if the murder went successfully, records show.

Federal prosecutors revealed that ultimately Gygi told the would-be-hitman she wanted to make the murder look like a home invasion robbery “and, as part of the deal, told [the hitman] to steal her ex-husband’s rifle.”

The FBI has a video recording showing Gygi meeting the hitman in a mall parking lot to deliver the supplies and to give him the vehicle she promised.

In federal court, Gygi admitted to the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime.