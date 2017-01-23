Ammon Bundy to testify in second Malheur trial

Related Coverage Feds move forward against Malheur 7, part 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ammon Bundy will be back in a Portland courtroom soon, only this time as a witness instead of a defendant.

A judge decided to allow him to testify in the upcoming trial of 7 more defendants charged in the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in January 2016. Bundy and his co-defendants were found not guilty in late October, but he remains in federal custody facing charges connected to the 2014 standoff with federal agents at his father’s Nevada ranch.

Federal prosecutors will proceed to trial against the second group of 7 people charged with conspiracy to impede officers of the United States following the takeover at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

Sandra Anderson, her husband Sean Anderson, along with Jason Patrick, Duane Ehmer, Jake Ryan, Darryl Thorn and Dylan Anderson are all set for trial starting Feb. 14, 2017.