750 gallons of sewage flow into Fanno Creek tributary

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says hundreds of gallons of sewage overflowed from a manhole into a Fanno Creek tributary.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the bureau urged people Monday to avoid the unnamed tributary and nearby creek for two days.

The 750-gallon overflow comes less than a week after an estimated 5,000 gallons of sewage overflowed from a manhole and went into a ditch leading to Fanno Creek.

The bureau says both incidents are not connected to the city’s combined sewer overflow control system.

An investigation into what caused the most recent sewage overflow is underway.