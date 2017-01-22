UO assistant football coach charged with DUI, to be fired

Related Coverage Watch: UO announces Willie Taggart as new football coach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — University of Oregon assistant football coach David Reaves was arrested on Saturday night after police say he was driving under the influence.

The Eugene Police Department made the arrest.

A spokesman for the university said Reaves has been placed on administrative leave, and the process to terminate his employment has started.

The university released the following statement after the arrest: “The university has high standards for the conduct of employees and is addressing this matter with the utmost of seriousness.”

Reaves joined the Ducks as co-offensive coordinator and passing-game coordinator earlier in January after head coach Willie Taggart was hired from South Florida. Reaves had previously worked with Taggart at the University of Southern Florida since 2013, according to the University of Oregon’s website.