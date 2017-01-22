The NFL’s Final 4: Super Bowl berth on the line

(AP) — With a berth in Super Bowl 51 on the line, the NFL’s Final 4 face off on Sunday in the conference championship games.

The Green Bay Packers travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road in Foxborough to face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Here’s a look at what to expect:

Conference Championships

NFC: Green Bay at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

AFC: Pittsburgh at New England, 3:40 p.m. on KOIN 6

The AFC championship game between Pittsburgh and New England:

When the Steelers (13-5) have the ball:

Pittsburgh’s best chance — some would say its only chance — is to get its big three of QB Ben Roethlisberger (7), RB Le’Veon Bell (26) and All-Pro WR Antonio Brown (84) going from the start and never stopping. Bell has come up with enormous performances in his first two playoffs games, rushing for 167 yards vs. Miami and 170 against Kansas City. His patience to find a hole and then his burst through it, combined with slick moves and power, make him the perfect postseason back.

The offensive line, led by C Maurkice Pouncey (53) and RG David DeCastro (66), has been stout in its run blocking and will need to continue that as the Patriots attempt to neutralize Bell. LB Don’t’a Hightower (54) and DT Malcom Brown (90) could be keys against Bell.

Brown is the NFL’s most dangerous offensive threat (and Facebook video poster). If CB Malcolm Butler (21), FS Devin McCourty (32) and a pass rush featuring a bunch of players, including the emerging Trey Flowers (98), can disconnect Roethlisberger to Brown, the Steelers are in trouble.

A standout against the Chiefs was TE Jesse James (81) over the middle and Pittsburgh will need similar contributions. It also must get into the end zone rather than settle for field goals.

When the Patriots (15-2) have the ball:

It always starts with Tom Brady (12) for New England. He comes off a so-so (for him) performance against Houston, which will motivate the four-time Super Bowl champion even more.

Even without Rob Gronkowski, Brady doesn’t have a problem finding targets: WRs Julian Edelman (11), Danny Amendola (80), Chris Hogan (15) and newcomer Michael Floyd (14). Plus TE Martellus Bennett (88), who has capably filled Gronk’s roles. It will be critical for Pittsburgh to create pressure on Brady with the pass rush from LBs James Harrison (92), Lawrence Timmons (94) and Bud Dupree (48). If Brady gets time, it could mean a long night for CB Artie Burns (25) and S Sean Davis (28), both rookies, and the rest of the secondary.

New England’s stout ground game behind LeGarrette Blount (29), Dion Lewis (33) and James White (28) gets a boost from an unheralded blocking unit led by RT Marcus Cannon (61) and C David Andrews (60). If the Steelers can’t make the Patriots an unbalanced attack, they likely are doomed.

Special Teams

Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell (9) set a league mark with six field goals last week. Oddly, his 21 made FGs during the season were the fewest among the remaining kickers. But Boswell has seven postseason field goals.

Brown (84) can be a force on punt returns, but otherwise the Steelers aren’t, uh, special on special teams. P Jordan Berry (4) ranked 17th in net average.

Veteran K Stephen Gostkowski (3) is among the NFL’s most reliable in all situations. He also still recalls missing a PAT in the conference championship game last year.

P Ryan Allen (6) ranked seventh in net average and the coverage squads are solid. New England is unafraid of using Edelman or Amendola on punt runbacks. Coverage man Matthew Slater (18) is an All-Pro.

Coaching

Mike Tomlin has seen his Steelers develop from a defense-first team — what else would they have in the home of the Steel Curtain? — to an explosive, offense-oriented club. Extremely popular with his players, he’s taken Pittsburgh to the playoffs in seven of his 10 seasons in charge and is 1-1 in Super Bowls.

Tomlin’s teams tend to be streaky and resilient. His strengths are in getting his players to peak at the right time, and his aggressiveness.

Still, his resume pales in comparison to Bill Belichick’s. Another AFC title in the Patriots’ sixth straight trip to the conference championship game would get him to a seventh Super Bowl. No coach has managed that. A fifth NFL championship would be a record in the Super Bowl era.

Belichick’s strength in these matchups is finding ways to diminish the contributions of an opponent’s most dangerous weapon. The likelihood is he’ll concentrate on stopping Bell, who can control the clock and the tempo with his runs.

Intangibles

Brady would love to stick it to the NFL for the “Deflategate” suspension. New England also is going for several Super Bowl-era records.

Pittsburgh hasn’t won a title since the 2008 season, and is on quite a roll with nine straight victories, five on the road — though nowhere as tough as Foxborough.

The NFC championship game between Green Bay and Atlanta:

When the Packers (12-6) have the ball:

Aaron Rodgers (12) couldn’t be hotter. After predicting the Packers would rise from 4-6, the quarterback made sure they did with some magnificent work. Expect him to throw plenty against a defense that can rush the passer thanks to All-Pro Vic Beasley Jr. (44), who led the league with 15½ sacks. Atlanta ranked 28th against the pass. Even if top targets WR Jordy Nelson (87) and Davante Adams (17) are sidelined, Rodgers will expect to find WR Randall Cobb (18), RB Ty Montgomery (88), and TEs Richard Rodgers (82) and Jared Cook (89), he of the miracle catch against Dallas.

With the emergence of Montgomery as a running back after a move from receiver, Green Bay has some balance to its offense. It needs a recently improved O-line anchored by LT David Bakhtiari (69) to continue its progress.

Atlanta figures to be aggressive against Rodgers, knowing that a conservative D could get chewed up. Rookie LB Deion Jones (45), Brooks Reed (50), coming off a big game against Seattle, and a host of unheralded DBs will be tested.

If Green Bay has the ball near the end of the second or fourth quarters, it might be time for Falcons fans to say a few Hail Marys.

When the Falcons (12-5) have the ball:

Watch out. This is as mighty an offense as the NFL has, thanks to All-Pro QB Matt Ryan (2) throwing to All-Pro WR Julio Jones (11), Mohamed Sanu (12) and breakthrough wideout Taylor Gabriel (18). Ryan, who led the league in passing, also has favorable matchups with RBs Devonta Freeman (24) and Tevin Coleman (26) as targets.

Ryan might be the best deep-ball passer in football (though Rodgers is no slouch), and the Packers are vulnerable in an injury-battered secondary. Expect Atlanta to test the likes of Damarious Randall (23), Micah Hyde (33), LaDarius Gunter (36), who struggled mightily against Dallas, and, if they’re ready to go, Quinten Rollins (24) and Morgan Burnett (42). Only S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) has been truly reliable in the secondary.

The Falcons certainly will be balanced with the ball, probably much more than Green Bay is. Unless, of course, the Packers can stymie Freeman/Coleman with the work of LBs Clay Matthews (52), Nick Perry (53) and Jake Ryan (47).

Perry and Julius Peppers (56) will provide the pass rush, along with Matthews at times. Atlanta gave up 37 sacks, so Ryan is reachable. His main protectors, as well as blockers for the run game, are RT Ryan Schraeder (73), C Alex Mack (51) and LT Jake Matthews (70), who is Clay’s cousin.

Special Teams

Eric Weems (14) gives the Falcons dependable returning on kickoffs and punts. He ranked sixth in punt runbacks (11.4 yards per) and would have ranked the same on kickoffs at 23.0 had he made enough returns to qualify. Matt Bosher (5) is steady but punted only 44 times this season, which says a ton about the offense.

Matt Bryant (3) is in his 15th pro season, but has never been to a Super Bowl. His leg remains powerful at age 41, and he doesn’t get nervous.

That can’t be said about Green Bay K Mason Crosby (2), who has had an up-and-down career since 2007. But he does own a championship ring and he hit a pair of pressure-packed kicks from 50-plus yards to beat Dallas last week.

Second-year P Jacob Schum (10) was near the bottom of league stats, but he does have to kick in difficult weather for a portion of the schedule.

The Packers don’t achieve a lot on returns, particularly with Cobb out of the mix, and are vulnerable to kickoff runbacks.

Coaching

Atlanta’s Dan Quinn is a novice at this as a head coach, but he won a Super Bowl as Seattle’s defensive coordinator in the 2013 season. He resembles his mentor, Pete Carroll, in demeanor and willingness to push the envelope.

Mike McCarthy sometimes gets criticized for getting to only one Super Bowl with Rodgers behind center. But McCarthy, an offensive mastermind, has made the playoffs eight consecutive seasons and helped get the Packers from 4-6 to this point.

Intangibles

How about this for Atlanta: The Falcons have never won a Super Bowl, losing their only visit in the 1998 season. This also will be the final game in the Georgia Dome before the Falcons move into a new building next door.

Green Bay is on a tear and Rodgers has never performed better, not even in his two MVP seasons. Although he probably doesn’t think about it, another ring would lift him above predecessor (and Hall of Famer) Brett Favre’s achievements.