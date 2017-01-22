Sen. Wyden promotes petition for Trump tax returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., used his Twitter account Sunday to help gather signatures for an online petition calling on newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump to release his full tax returns.

The White House petition greatly exceeded it’s goal of 100,000 signatures, and by Sunday night it had reached over 235,000 signatures.

Americans do care about @realDonaldTrump's tax returns. So let's show him we do. Sign ➡️https://t.co/KpRdaACSHa — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) January 22, 2017

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly refused to make his filings public, saying they were under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and that he would release them after the review was completed.

Every president since 1976 has released their tax returns.

The White House petition calls for the immediate release of Trump’s full tax returns, “with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance.”

“The unprecedented economic conflicts of this administration need to be visible to the American people, including any pertinent documentation which can reveal the foreign influences and financial interests which may put Donald Trump in conflict with the emoluments clause of the Constitution,” the petition states.

When asked Sunday about the petition, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told ABC: “The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns.” She added: “We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care.”

Polls show a majority of Americans want him to release the returns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report