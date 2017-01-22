Portland man arrested after shooting his yard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was arrested after police say he fired a gun into his yard multiple times on Sunday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said David J. Sanchez, 19, was taken into custody after neighbors reported him shooting a gun into the ground just after 12 a.m.

Officers were called to a residence in the 15700 block of Northeast Glisan Street after a Gresham police officer also reported the gunfire.

Once authorities learned where it was coming from, they got a phone number for the residence Sanchez was at and spoke with him. When they showed up at the home, Sanchez came out and was compliant with officers.

He was taken into custody and faces a charge of discharging a firearm, a misdemeanor under Portland city code.